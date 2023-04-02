Australia Grand Prix: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc Crashes Out of Albert Park at First Corner

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc retired on the first lap of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after qualifying seventh.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Leclerc and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll made contact on turn 1 of the Albert Park course, with race officials determining no further action would be required.

”That’s it, Lance touched my rear right wheel,” said Leclerc on the team radio.

Leclerc won last year’s race at the Melbourne circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched pole and in the qualifiers followed Mereceds driver George Russell. Teammate and seven-time world champion Lews Hamilton came in third.

Aston Martin’s brilliant start to the season continued as veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso qualified P4, ahead of Ferrari driver and compatriot Carlos Sainz.

Stroll and Leclerc started 6 and 7 before the race incident involving the duo.

Read all the Latest Sports News here