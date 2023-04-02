Australian Grand Prix: Haas Launch Protest After Nico Hulkenberg’s Seventh-place Finish in Crash Ridden Race

The Haas Formula One team have protested against Nico Hulkenberg’s seventh-place finish at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday after late red flags threw the race into confusion, the governing FIA said.

The Haas driver lined up seventh on the grid for the second restart, for a two-lap sprint to decide the winner but he moved up to fourth as cars crashed out in the first lap.

The crashes triggered the third and final red flag.

After lengthy deliberations, stewards decided the race would finish according to grid positions at the restart with a lap behind a safety car minus the cars that had crashed.

That meant Hulkenberg finished seventh, according to the race’s provisional classification.

Two-time defending champion Max Verstappen raced to the chequered flag ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who came in second.

He was followed to the finish line by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who clinched his third podium in three races this season.

