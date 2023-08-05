Australian Open: HS Prannoy Beats Compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to Books Spot in Final

India’s HS Prannoy defeated his compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat to book their place in the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Sydney on Saturday.

In the all-Indian men’s singles semifinal clash, Prannoy emerged victorious 21-18, 21-12 in 43 minutes over Rajawat in the BWF World Tour event with a total prize fund of US dollar 420,000.

Prannoy now has a 2-0 advantage against world number 31 Rajawat, having beaten him at the Syed Modi International in 2022 previously.

Orleans Masters champion Rajawat was making his maiden appearance in a semifinal of a Super 500 tournament after knocking out compatriot Kidambi Srikanth 21-13 21-8 in a lop-sided men’s singles quarterfinal. On the other hand, world number 9 Prannoy came out victorious after a slugfest with world number 2 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, bouncing back from an opening game reversal to notch up a gritty 16-21 21-17 21-14 win in a 73-minute battle.

Rajawat, the 21-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who had joined Pullela Gopichand’s Gwalior academy at the age of 8, has improved by leaps and bounds in the last 12 months, having stretched Ginting, Japan’s Kodai Naraoka and compatriot Lakshya Sen to three games this season.

On Friday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who has slipped to world number 17 following a series of early exits, was looking to make her fourth semifinal of the season but found it tough to tame USA’s world number 12 Beiwen Zhang, losing 12-21 17-21 in 39 minutes.

(With inputs from Agencies)