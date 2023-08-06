Australian Open: HS Prannoy Gies Down Fighting to Weng Hong Yang in Final

India’s HS Prannoy lost to Weng Hong Yang on China in the final of the Australian Open Super 500 badminton tournament in Sydney on Sunday.

In his second final of the season, the Indian badminton star went down fighting 9-21, 23-21, 20-22 in jujst under 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Interestingly, world number 24 Weng is the same opponent whom Prannoy had defeated in the final of the Malaysia Masters to win his first individual title in six years in May. It was also their only meeting so far in the international circuit.

“Weng is very tricky, he can play big matches. In last six months, he has gone out there and beaten a lot of big names. So it is not easy and especially being a left-hander, he has a lot of advantage over a lot of players. But finals is a final and I will go all out tomorrow," Prannoy had said after his semi-final win.

The World number 9 Prannoy defeated Cheuk Yiu Lee of Hong Kong 21-18, 16-21, 21-15 in the first round, followed it yup defeating Yu Jen Chi of Taiwan 19-21, 21-19, 21-13. In the quarter-final, he got the better of Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 21-17, 21-14.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old rode on his power and precision to outwit with a comprehensive straight-game win over the 21-year-old compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18 21-12 in the men’s singles semifinals.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 in order. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

(With inputs from Agencies)