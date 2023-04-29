CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Takes Pole in First Sprint Shootout
1-MIN READ

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc Takes Pole in First Sprint Shootout

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 15:56 IST

Baku, Azerbaijan

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco jumps out of his car after the sprint shootout event at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (Lisi Niesner/Pool via AP)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco jumps out of his car after the sprint shootout event at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (Lisi Niesner/Pool via AP)

Leclerc, who also qualified on pole for the main race on Sunday, set the fastest time in the last segment of the shootout ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen The change in format is designed to encourage drivers to take more risks in the sprint race as they won't risk being penalized for the Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc hit the wall and still qualified on pole position for Saturday’s sprint race in Formula One’s first “sprint shootout” qualifying session.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

The Ferrari driver, who also qualified on pole Friday for the main Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, set a fast time midway through the last segment of the shootout but then veered into a barrier and broke his front wing. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen each had another lap to beat Leclerc’s time but fell short, with Perez placing second and Verstappen third.

The new “shootout” event is a shortened version of the usual qualifying format which decides the grid for the 17-lap sprint race. Previously, F1 race weekends had a standard qualifying session for the sprint race, then used the sprint results as the grid for the main Grand Prix. The format change is designed to encourage drivers to take more risks in the sprint race because they won’t risk being penalized for the Grand Prix.

American driver Logan Sargeant qualified 15th for the sprint after crashing in the first session of the shootout. He appeared to blame the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr., who weren’t on competitive laps, for forcing him wide as he tried to pass.

RELATED NEWS

“Man, the Ferraris were in the middle of the road,” Sargeant said over the radio.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Alpine’s troubled weekend continued as Esteban Ocon was 13th and Pierre Gasly 19th following what the team called a “suspected exhaust leak.” Gasly also qualified 19th for the main Grand Prix on Friday after a crash in qualifying and a fire in practice, which forced Alpine to replace the entire power unit including the exhaust.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Tags:
  1. Azerbaijan GP
  2. Azerbaijan Grand Prix
  3. Charles Leclerc
first published:April 29, 2023, 15:56 IST
last updated:April 29, 2023, 15:56 IST