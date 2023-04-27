Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Indian Contingent Seeks Progress as Round of 16 Rolls Around

The Indian contingent at the ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023 in Dubai will be eager to blaze past the Round of 16 hurdle they will embark upon on the 27th of April, Thursday.

A total of four Indian doubles units and three singles games will be played on the day with the mixed doubles pairing of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy slated to take on Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yu Jung of South Korea in court 2.

Later in the day, the same court will also witness the top Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty locking horns against the likes of yet another unit from South Korea, comprising Jin Yong and Na Sund Seung.

The mixed pair of Ashwini Ponappa and Sumeeth Reddy will face off against the Taiwanese duo of Chang Ko-Chi and Lee Chin Chen on Court 3.

Experienced Indian player Srikanth Kidambi will take on Japan’s Kodai Naraoka in the singles clash on the same court in the eventual fixture.

PV Sindhu is slated to square up against Han Yue of China after Kidambi’s encounter.

HS Prannoy will fight for a place in the next round when he takes to Court 4, to test his mettle against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia in India’s final singles contest of the day.

The promising Indian women’s pairing of Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gayatri Gopichand will be in action against the South Korean all-women’s team of Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong.

When will the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 is slated to be played on the 27th of April, Thursday.

Where will the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be played in Dubai, UAE.

At what time will the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 be played?

The Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will begin at 12.30 pm IST.

How do I watch the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 on TV?

The Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be telecasted on the Sony Network.

How do I watch the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 online streaming?

The online stream of the Round of 16 of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available on Sony LIV.

