BAI President Welcomes Historic Thomas Cup Trophy in India for The First Time

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday received the historic Thomas Cup trophy which India lifted for the first time in the tournamen’s 73-year-long history.

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma and General Secretary Sanjay Mishra welcomed the glittering prestigious trophy in New Delhi on behalf of the triumphant Indian squad.

“My heart swells with pride as I welcome the historic Thomas Cup trophy today in Delhi. Kudos to every team member and all support staff for realising the dream of winning the first-ever Thomas Cup after 72 years of its inception. Many congratulations," the BAI President Sarma tweeted.

A squad comprising of Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala thrashed 14-time champions Indonesia in a high-voltage final in May last year as India emerged as the only sixth nation to lift the coveted trophy.

This sensational triumph has also ushered a new era for Indian badminton.