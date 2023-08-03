CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Delhi Court Summons Bajrang Punia in Criminal Defamation Complaint
1-MIN READ

Delhi Court Summons Bajrang Punia in Criminal Defamation Complaint

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 19:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajrang Punia is alleged to have made the remarks in May this year. (PTI Photo)

Bajrang Punia is alleged to have made the remarks in May this year. (PTI Photo)

As per the complaint, coach wrestling Naresh Dahiya has allege that Bajrang Punia among others made defamatory remarks against him during a press conference earlier this year.

A Delhi court on Thursday summoned wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 6 in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal directed Punia to appear before the court on that day, holding he is of the “prima facie" view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.

He said at the stage of summoning it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.

“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I am of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation are made out. It appears that the statement made in the press conference was a result of malicious intent and was not made in good faith.

“In view of the same, let accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the judge said.

The complaint claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers/persons, made defamatory remarks against Dahiya in a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of certain women wrestlers by the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. Bajrang Punia
  2. Delhi court
first published:August 03, 2023, 19:14 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 19:14 IST