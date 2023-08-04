CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Bajrang Punia Summoned by Delhi Court on Grounds of Criminal Defamation
1-MIN READ

Bajrang Punia Summoned by Delhi Court on Grounds of Criminal Defamation

Published By: Amar Sunil Panicker

IANS

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 10:11 IST

Delhi, India

Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar (Image: PTI File)

Wrestler Bajrang Punia during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar (Image: PTI File)

Bajrang Punia will have to present himself at court due to a complaint filed by his sports coach, Naresh Dahiya.

Indian wrestler, Bajrang Punia was summoned by a court in Delhi on September 6 for a complaint filed against him on grounds of criminal defamation by his sports coach, Naresh Dahiya.

In his complaint, it was alleged that Punia in the presence of other wrestlers or non-wrestlers, made defamatory remarks about him at a press conference held on May 10 at Jantar Mantar during the wrestler’s protest against sexual harassment by BJP MP and former  Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal held that he is of the prima facie view that all the ingredients of defamation were made out.

During the hearing, he said that at the stage of summoning, it was fairly settled that the court was not required to go into a comparative analysis of the possible defence that may be taken by the accused.

“On a consideration of the complaint, supporting documents and pre-summoning evidence, I, am of the prima facie view, that all the ingredients of defamation are made out," the magistrate said.

He said that the statement made in the press conference appears to be a result of malicious intent and not made in good faith.

“In view of the same, let the accused, namely, Bajrang Punia be summoned for the commission of offence punishable under Section 499 read with Section 500 (both dealing with criminal defamation) of the IPC," the magistrate said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Tags:
  1. Bajrang Punia
  2. Wrestlers Protest
  3. WFI
  4. Indian Wrestling
first published:August 04, 2023, 10:11 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 10:11 IST