Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Opt Out of International Training Camps Amid WFI Unrest

After requesting to train in Kyrgyzstan and Poland earlier, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who led a protest against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment, have now refused to go, till the committee submits its report on wrestling federation and Singh is sacked.

“Bajrang, Vinesh are really upset with the way things have been handled so far. Now they are saying that they will not train till the committee submits its report and Brij Bhushan is sacked," sources added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has approved wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat’s request for an International training camp.

While Bajrang requested to train in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan for 16 days, Vinesh requested to train at the Olympic Preparation Center in Spala (Poland) for 11 days.

“The financial assistance will cover athletes’ Air Tickets, Camp Expenses including the cost of training, boarding, and lodging, and miscellaneous costs such as Airport Transfer, Insurance and Internal travel, out of pocket allowance among other expenses.

“TOPS will also cover expenses for Vinesh’s sparring partner - Sangeeta Phogat and physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil and Bajrang’s coach Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Aanand Kumar, and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Kiron Mustafa Hasan," the statemed had said.

However, according to reports, the change in mind has also miffed the SAI.

Many of the nation’s top wrestlers held a protest in front of the Jantar Mantar earlier in the year to highlight the atrocities that have been taking place at the WFI at the behest of then-chief Brijbhushan Singh.

The wrestlers claimed that Brijbhushan and a few other coaches had exploited multiple female wrestlers and sexually harassed them, misusing their position of power.

An oversight committee, headed by legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom, was formed to handle the day-to-day running of the WFI, to probe into the allegations and submit a report after a thorough investigation.

Recently, Phogat, revealed that the wrestlers have lost faith in the Oversight Committee as multiple calls to the sports minister, Anurag Thakur, and the head of the oversight committee went unanswered.

She also added that the protesting grapplers felt that they were left with no other option but to move to court in relation to the issue at hand.

