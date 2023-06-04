CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Beatriz Haddad Maia First Brazilian Woman Into French Open Last 16 Since 1979
Beatriz Haddad Maia First Brazilian Woman Into French Open Last 16 Since 1979

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

AFP

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 08:14 IST

Paris, France

Beatriz Haddad Maia (AFP Image)

Beatriz Haddad Maia clinched a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win to set up a tie with world number 132 Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the French Open last 16 since 1979 with a comeback victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Saturday, saving a match point.

The 14th seed clinched a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win to set up a tie with world number 132 Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Patricia Medrado was the last Brazilian to reach the women’s last 16, which was then the third round, 44 years ago.

“I know I have a quality which is fighting and keep trying which is what I did today," said Haddad Maia.

“Now I have the chance to try and play better tennis in the next round."

Haddad Maia was ranked 83rd in January last year but has since flown up the rankings, winning two WTA titles.

She is now into the second week of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, having never previously passed the second round.

    Haddad Maia let a 4-1 lead with a double break slip in the third set, before surviving a match point when serving at 5-4 behind.

    She took advantage of that switch in momentum, breaking again in game 11 and serving out the match.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
