Home » Sports » 'Best Wishes': PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra for Winning Gold at Doha Diamond League
1-MIN READ

'Best Wishes': PM Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra for Winning Gold at Doha Diamond League

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 12:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra won the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for the first position in Doha Diamond League.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

Tokyo 2020 Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club, on Friday.

RELATED NEWS

Chopra, known for his explosive starts, came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, wasn’t far behind and hit a season-best 88.63m in his second attempt.

The Indian javelin ace followed up his first throw with 86.04m in his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra’s third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
