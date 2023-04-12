CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bille Jean King Cup, Asia and Oceania Group I: Ankita Raina Powers India Past Thailand

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 10:19 IST

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Ankita Raina (Twitter)

Ankita turned things around for India against Thailand as she triumphed in the second singles after Rutuja Bhosale conceded the first singles to her opponent. Anita and Rutuja then combined to beat Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the doubles to help India to a 2-1 win

Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup Tuesday.

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech.

In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Once the Indians broke their rivals in the opening game of the second set, they did not look back and closed the match with ease.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
