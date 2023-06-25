Birmingham Classic: Jelena Ostapenko Overcomes Barbora Krejcikova in Final to Emerge Triumphant

Jelena Ostapenko staved off a late comeback to beat top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova in the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday to win her second title on grass.

In a battle of the top two seeds and former French Open champions, it was the second-seeded Latvian who came out on top, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4.

ALSO READ| Ronaldinho Dazzles at ‘The Beautiful Game’ Charity Match Against Roberto Carlos’ Team

Krejcikova hadn’t dropped a set all week coming into the championship match. But it was Ostapenko who secured a tight opening set at her fourth opportunity in the tiebreaker.

Ostapenko then raced to a 5-1 lead to leave her on the brink of victory before Krejcikova responded by winning three games in a row.

“I was really close from 5-1 to 5-4 but then I managed somehow and I’m really, really happy about it,” said Ostapenko, who had four three-set matches before the final.

ALSO READ| ‘Incredibly Grateful for Being Arsenal’s Manager’, Says Gunners Boss Mikel Arteta

“I was fighting every match. I played five great matches, this was the only match in two sets. It’s a great preparation for Wimbledon and there’s still a couple of things I can do better.”

It was Ostapenko’s sixth singles title and her second on grass after triumphing at Eastbourne in 2021.