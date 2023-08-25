'Someone Your Son's Age Dies..': After Bray Wyatt's Demise, The Rock 'Heartbroken'; Ric Flair Leads Tributes

Former 2-time WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, AKA Windham Rotunda passed away on Thursday, WWE confirmed on social media. Wyatt’s untimely demise at the age of 36 has sent shockwaves down the WWE universe as they are still recovering from losing Terry Funk a day earlier.

Wyatt who was away from the ring for a while had been suffering from health issues and after his sad demise, many legendary wrestlers of the industry took to social media to mourn the loss including the likes of Triple H, The Rock, Mick Foley and Ric Flair among others.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," read a statement from WWE.

Triple H himself broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), urging privacy for the Rotunda family during the hard times.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," wrote the WWE Chief Content Officer.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36.WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their…— Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

The Rock AKA Dwayne Johnson wrote that Wyatt was a ‘Very unique, cool and rare character’.

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Legendary WWE wrestlers Ric Flair and Mick Foley also mourned the loss of the third-generation wrestler.

When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/U2FpzeibmY— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2023

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I— Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023

Current WWE wrestlers Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman who competed alongside Wyatt wrote that they were in a state of shock.

Wyatt passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He came from a family of wrestlers, his grandfather Blackjack Mulligan, and his father Mike Rotunda, while his brother Bo Dallas was another renowned name in the WWE business.

The former WWE champ is survived by his wife, former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. The pair have two children while Rotunda also had two children from this previous marriage.