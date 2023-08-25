BWF World Championships 2023 Live Updates: Chirag Shetty- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Take on Anders Rasmussen-Kim Astrup in Quarters

Live now
Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 16:41 IST
Denmark
The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy take on the Danish unit of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarters of the men’s doubles event in Copenhagen on Friday.
Indian veteran shuttler HS Prannoy takes on Viktor Axelson in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event in Denmark.
Prannoy is the lone remaining singles player in contention from the Indian contingent and will look to get the better of the Dane to progress to the semifinals.
Prannoy got the better of Loh Kean Yew on Thursday to set up a quarters clash against Axelson as he registered a 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 win over the Singapore shuttler.
A gritty battle on the court, but what an atmosphere last night here in Copenhagen!
One step closer to the dream 🔥 #bwfworldchampionships #HSP

Veteran Indian player HS Prannoy will be seen in action against the top-ranked Viktor Axelson a short while after the Indian doubles pair’s game gets underway.
Prannoy will look to pop up with an upset as he seeks to down the home favourite and the Danish shuttling ace.
The doubles pairing of Chirag and Satwiksairaj reached the quarters with their thumping win over the Indonesian duo of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the previous fixture 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 on Thursday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the BWF World Championships quarterfinals.
There are two games that will be of interest to the Indians today as the doubles pairing of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy take on Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup.
Later, HS Prannoy will face off against Viktor Axelson in the men’s singles for a place in the semifinals.
All the best boys 🤩💪#BWFWorldChampionships#Copenhagen2023#IndiaontheRise#BadmintonTwitter#Badminton
