BWF World Championships 2023 Live Updates: Chirag Shetty- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Take on Anders Rasmussen-Kim Astrup in Quarters

The Indian duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy take on the Danish unit of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in the quarters of the men’s doubles event in Copenhagen on Friday.

Indian veteran shuttler HS Prannoy takes on Viktor Axelson in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event in Denmark.

Prannoy is the lone remaining singles player in contention from the Indian contingent and will look to get the better of the Dane to progress to the semifinals.