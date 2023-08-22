BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy Marches Into Round 3, Lakshya Sen Also Through; PV Sindhu Crashes Out

India’s top-ranked men’s singles shuttler HS Prannoy marched into round 3 of the BWF World Cup Championship 2023 to cap off what turned out to be a mixed day for Indians.

Prannoy defeated Indonesia’s Chico Aura DWI Wardoyo in straight sets, picking up a 21-9, 21-14 win in 36 minutes on Tuesday, August 22. The BWF world number 9 ranked shuttler advanced into the pre-quarterfinal round, and he will be joined by his compatriot Lakshya Sen in the next stage however, PV Sindhu crashed out of the tournament after suffering a huge upset.

The two-time Olympic medalist was ousted by Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight sets 21-14, 21-14, marking the first time Sindhu failed to reach the quarterfinals in the World Championships.

Prannoy won the most consecutive points (6) won a total of 42 rallies and secured 42 points to pick up an easy win.

(More to follow..)