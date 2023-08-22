BWF World Championships 2023: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Round 2 After Defeat to Nozomi Okuhara

India’s top women’s singles shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2023 in round 2 after suffering a shock defeat to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu, the 16th seed squared off against the former world number 1 on Court 2 in Copenhagen as she bowed out after losing in straight sets 21-14, 21-14. Astonishingly, the Indian shuttler held a lead of 9-0 in the second game before she allowed her Japanese counterpart to make a splendid comeback.

Okuhara showed great grit and determination to fight back from 9-0 down to 11-9 at the break in the second game but the errors continued to follow for Sindhu who lost six points in a row to trail 14-10.

From then, it was 18-14 and then the writing was on the wall for Sindhu as she exited the tournament in the round of 32. The contest lasted for 44 minutes, and the 15th-ranked Indian shuttler in BWF rankings could barely put up a fight.

She did win the most consecutive points in the game, but Okuhara won a total of 42 points compared to Sindhu’s 28.

Earlier, Sindhu’s compatriot Lakshya Sen advanced into the pre-quarterfinals, beating Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin.

