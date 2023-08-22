CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » BWF World Championships 2023: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Round 2 After Defeat to Nozomi Okuhara
1-MIN READ

BWF World Championships 2023: PV Sindhu Crashes Out in Round 2 After Defeat to Nozomi Okuhara

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 21:14 IST

Denmark

PV Sindhu. (Credit: Twitter)

PV Sindhu. (Credit: Twitter)

PV Sindhu suffered a shock defeat to Nozomi Okuhara who won 21-14, 21-14 in 44 minutes to dump the Indian shuttler in round 2 itself

India’s top women’s singles shuttler and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the BWF World Championships 2023 in round 2 after suffering a shock defeat to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara.

Sindhu, the 16th seed squared off against the former world number 1 on Court 2 in Copenhagen as she bowed out after losing in straight sets 21-14, 21-14. Astonishingly, the Indian shuttler held a lead of 9-0 in the second game before she allowed her Japanese counterpart to make a splendid comeback.

Okuhara showed great grit and determination to fight back from 9-0 down to 11-9 at the break in the second game but the errors continued to follow for Sindhu who lost six points in a row to trail 14-10.

From then, it was 18-14 and then the writing was on the wall for Sindhu as she exited the tournament in the round of 32. The contest lasted for 44 minutes, and the 15th-ranked Indian shuttler in BWF rankings could barely put up a fight.

ALSO READ| BWF World Championships 2023: Lakshya Sen Breezes Past Jeon Hyeok Jin, Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals

She did win the most consecutive points in the game, but Okuhara won a total of 42 points compared to Sindhu’s 28.

Earlier, Sindhu’s compatriot Lakshya Sen advanced into the pre-quarterfinals, beating Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin.

(More to follow..)

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. badminton news
  2. bwf world championships
  3. PV Sindhu
first published:August 22, 2023, 21:09 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 21:14 IST