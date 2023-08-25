BWF World Championships: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Ousted by Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in Quarters

The Indian men’s doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were shown the exit door by the Danish pair of Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup

The pair of Shetty and Rankireddy were edged out by Rasmussen and Astrup 18-21, 19-21 to exit the event in Copenhagen.

The ace partnership got the better of Australians Kenneth Zee Hui Choo and Ming Chuen Lim in the round of 32 in straight games as the pair won 21-16, 21-9 as they breezed past their opposition into the round of 16.

The duo outplayed the Indonesian pairing of Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the round of 16 fixture 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 to set up the quarterfinal clash against the Danes, which they went on to lose in close fashion.