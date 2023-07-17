Carlos Alcaraz: All You Need to Know About the Newest Entrant Into Wimbledon Winners Club

Carlos Alcaraz entered an exclusive club of tennis stars to have won the prestigious Wimbledon title as the Spaniard triumphed over seven-time All-England Championships winner Novak Djokovic on Sunday at the SW19.

The 20-year-old got the better of the Serbian 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in the summit clash in an exciting five-setter that could have gone either way, to claim his first-ever grass-court major to add to his other grand slam title, the 2022 US Open title.

The Murcia-born player is just starting out his fledgling career and is certain to rack up many more trophies in his collection that promises to grow with time.

He entered the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club as the top-seeded player and the world number 1 and will continue to occupy the position following his win over the second-seeded and ranked Djokovic.

The Spaniard holds the record for the youngest player to ever win the Miami Open, an accomplishment he scaled at the tender age of 18 years, before he claimed the Madrid Open aged 19, yet again becoming the youngest to claim the ATP title at the Spanish capital city.

He also became the youngest player to reach the World Number 1 ranking in the ATP rankings at 19 years and 4 months of age, while also managing to end the year at the Numero Uno spot.

His first ATP singles title came at the Croatian Open at Umag in the year 2021, which he followed up with victories at Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Rio de Janeiro in 2022.

He claimed the title at the prestigious Queen’s Club ahead of Wimbledon to add to the ATP titles he retained at Madrid and Barcelona in 2023, while also picking up the Indian Wells and Buenos Aires titles.

The Spaniard was named the ATP Newcomer of the Year in the year 2020 and followed up the accolade with some sterling performances on the circuit. His efforts garnered fans for the 20-year-old throughout the world and he was conferred with the ATP Player of the Year in the year 2022 and ATP Most Improved Player in the same year 2022.

He was also awarded the prestigious Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year in the year 2023.