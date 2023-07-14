Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Tennis Streaming For Wimbledon Semi-final: How to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Coverage on TV And Online

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the first semi-final of Wimbledon 2023 for the Men’s Singles title. The anticipated semi-final will take place on July 14. The game will be hosted by the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The current head-to-head record between the Spanish sensation and the Russian tennis superstar is 1-1. The last time they faced off against each other was in the final of this season’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Alcaraz emerged victorious in the meet, winning the game 6-3 and 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz won his Round of 16 game against the Italian, Mattero Berretini. After losing a set, Alcaraz came alive in the later stages, sweeping three sets to win the match. In the quarterfinal stage, he took on Danish International Holger Rune and won 3-0 against him.

Daniil Medvedev took on Czech Republic international Jiri Lehecka in his first knockout game at Wimbledon. After winning two sets against his opponent the Russian player won the game by a walkover. In his second knockout game, Medvedev took on America’s Christopher Eubanks. After an absolute thriller of a game, Medvedev won the match 3-2 to secure his spot in the semi-final of the tournament.

Friday’s semi-final has the potential to be the match of the tournament. Both Tennis superstars are in brilliant form as they seek Wimbledon glory.

Ahead of Sunday’s Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev; here is all you need to know:

What date Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be played?

The Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be played on July 14, Friday.

Where will the Wimbledon semi-final match Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev be played?

The Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be played at the Centre Court.

What time will the Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev begin?

The Wimbledon semi-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will start at 6:30 PM IST on July 14, Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon semi-final match?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon semi-final match live streaming?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar App.