Chelsea Beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-3 in Premier League Summer Series

Chelsea defeated Brighton and Hove Albion 4-3 in their pre-season friendly in Philadelphia, which is part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson scored the goals for Chelsea but it was Brighton who got the lead in the 13th minute. From a corner, the ball was worked short and eventually delivered to the back post to Kaoru Mitoma as his header found Danny Welbeck unmarked and the forward finished instinctively.

Chelsea levelled in the 19t minute when Levi Colwill started an attack that enabled Carney Chukwuemeka to drive forward and exchange passes with Ian Maatsen. The former’s shot was deflected into the path of Nkunku, who finished deftly for his second goal of pre-season.

Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Cesare Casadei and Mudryk were introduced for Chelsea. The decisive moment of the game came on the hour mark as Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke clattered into Casadei on the touchline and was shown a second yellow card and then a red.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side swiftly made their numerical superiority count. There appeared little danger when Mudryk received the ball down the left flank but he then clipped the ball to Nicolas Jackson, who had been introduced moments earlier. The two exchanged passes, and then did so again. It gave the Ukraine international time and space to measure a shot and fire beyond Bart Verbruggen in the 65th.

In the 72nd minute, Jackson’s quick feet in the Brighton penalty area resulted in the ball being shifted to Gallagher, who finished cooly from eight yards out.

It had been an impressive cameo from the Senegal international to that point. He then added a goal in the 76th. A Cucurella pass wasn’t cut out and Jackson was able to confidently finish.

Brighton did reduce their deficit from the penalty spot via Joao Pedro in the 79th and added a late third through striker Denis Undavin the 89th.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was a happy man after the win.

“We are happy for the fans; they enjoy a good game," Pochettino said in his post-match press conference.

“Of course, a coach is never happy when you concede goals, but it’s normal because it is only two-and-a-half weeks to work and evolve the different areas of the team. I am happy, I saw many positive things. I am so happy with the attitude of the players and the staff. We showed great attitude and energy against a team that did a fantastic job last season. I am so happy with the balance in these two-and-a-half weeks. We know we have to work a lot and continue to improve. But we’re starting to see certain principles that will be very, very important for us," Pochettino added.

Chelsea will take on Newcastle United in their second Premier League Summer Series match in Atlanta on Thursday.