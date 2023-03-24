Chelsea Green Expresses Desire To Become General Manager Of Raw In Future

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE earlier this year during the Royal Rumble. Chelsea, however, failed to mark her comeback on a promising note after enduring a bizarre elimination at the Royal Rumble. The Canadian professional wrestler has now opened up on her dreams of becoming General Manager for RAW in future. Green talked about her ambitions during the Die Woche show on Instagram.

“I’ve thought about it and I’ve been thinking about it for a few weeks now. I did again put in a formal request with the WWE management team. Adam [Pearce] maybe he just needs a little bit more help. Maybe he’s in over his head, he could use a little help and I can do that. If he wants to stick to SmackDown, I’ve got RAW. I’ll take care of that,” Green was heard saying on the programme.

Following her return to WWE earlier this year, Chelsea Green has made her differences with WWE official Adam Pearce quite clear. Green had even called out Pearce by inviting him to watch her encounter against Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair on Raw last week.

“Since Adam Pearce has a habit of snooping around, this is my formal invite for him to watch me snatch Bianca Belair’s braid off her head tomorrow night & make her the baldest. RSVP: yes or no,” Green had tweeted.

Chelsea Green also wished to face Adam Pearce in an encounter at WrestleMania 40. She suggested that the winner of the contest should be claiming the manager’s position. Initially, Green had opted for Rhea Ripley as her potential opponent at next year’s WrestleMania. But, she later decided to go for Pearce.

“Adam Pearce. Adam Pearce for the General Manager position. Winner takes General Manager position” Green said.

Chelsea Green was one of the surprise participants at this year’s Royal Rumble. Green, who entered the competition at number 20, failed to put up an impressive show at the Royal Rumble 2023. Green was thrown out within five seconds by the eventual winner- Rhea Ripley. Later, it was learnt that Green had set an unwanted record for the fastest elimination in the history of Royal Rumble.

