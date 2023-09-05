CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ISL 2023US OpenAntonyLa LigaCarlos Sainz
Home » Sports » China Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat Handed Opening Round Losses in Changzhou
1-MIN READ

China Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Priyanshu Rajawat Handed Opening Round Losses in Changzhou

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 15:18 IST

China

HS Prannoy bags bronze at World Championships. (PTI File Photo)

HS Prannoy bags bronze at World Championships. (PTI File Photo)

The world number six Prannoy came off second best against Malaysian Ng Tze Yong in a fixture that ended 12-21 21-13 18-21 as the India crashed out of the Super 1000 event in China. Sen also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing to Anders Antonsen 21-23 21-16 9-21.

World Championship bronze medallist HS Prannoy made a shock opening-round exit from the China Open Super 1000 badminton tournament after going down in three games to Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong on Tuesday.

The world number six Indian toiled hard for one hour six minutes before losing 12-21 21-13 18-21 to the Malaysian, who is ranked 22nd.

ALSO READ| ISL 2023-24 Set to Begin on 21 September With Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Curtain Raiser

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen also crashed out of the tournament in the first round after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in three games — 21-23 21-16 9-21 — in one hour and 18 minutes.

Priyanshu Rajawat then went down 13-21 24-26 to Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. With that, the Indian challenge ended in the men’s singles.

ALSO READ| ‘Innocent of Accusations Made’: Antony Issues Statement Amid Removal From Brazil National Side

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China 18-21 11-21.

There is no Indian in the women’s singles after star shuttler PV Sindhu pulled out in a last-minute decision to focus on the upcoming Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. badminton news
  2. china open
  3. HS Prannoy
  4. Lakshya Sen
first published:September 05, 2023, 15:18 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 15:18 IST