Chinese Badminton Star Chen Long Calls it Quits at 34 Years of Age
1-MIN READ

Chinese Badminton Star Chen Long Calls it Quits at 34 Years of Age

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

AFP

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 15:33 IST

Beijing, China

Chen Long (Twitter)

Chen Long (Twitter)

Olympic gold medal winning Chinese shuttler Long, who also has two World Championship titles under his belt, decided to hang up his boots bringng an end to a glorious career

Chinese badminton great Chen Long has announced his retirement aged 34, ending a decorated career that included Olympic gold and two world titles.

The former world number one won the Olympic crown at Rio 2016 and followed it up with silver at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

He has not played since and has now officially called it quits, following in the steps of legendary Chinese player and teammate Lin Dan, who retired in 2020.

“This is a difficult moment for me. It’s so hard to say goodbye," Chen wrote on the Twitter-like Weibo late Friday.

“At this special moment, I’m really full of emotion. I want to say thank you to the Chinese badminton team, my family and the fans.

“Badminton is the love of my life. I was lucky enough to wear the national shirt and play for my country, because not all dreams come true in life," he added.

     Chen’s achievements were often overshadowed by the more charismatic Lin, but he was hugely successful in his own right, winning the world title in 2014 and 2015.

    He also took bronze at the London 2012 Games, ensuring he retires with an Olympic medal of every colour.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
    first published:May 20, 2023, 15:33 IST
    last updated:May 20, 2023, 15:33 IST