AEW Terminates Contract of CM Punk Following Backstage Altercations

The wrestling world received a shock as news of CM Punk’s contract termination with the AEW hit the headlines following a backstage altercation. CM Punk, one of the most recognisable faces of wrestling in the last couple of decades, was dismissed from the wrestling franchise following a backstage altercation as reports suggest widely.

According to reports, the AEW Disciplinary Committee conducted a week-long investigation of incidents backstage and came to the conclusion of terminating Punk’s contract with cause.

The incident is said to have taken place at Wembley Stadium, where the franchise was on tour for their ‘All In’ show in London. Sources say that CM Punk, one of the biggest wrestling names of all time, was involved in a scuffle with AEW wrestler Jack Perry on the 27th of August.

AEW chief Tony Khan released a statement on Saturday in which he addressed the issue and confirmed that the wrestler’s contract was indeed terminated.

“Phil played an important role within AEW and I thank him for his contributions," Khan said.

“The termination of his AEW contracts with cause is ultimately my decision, and mine alone," he continued.

“Of course, I wish I didn’t have to share this news, which may come as a disappointment to many of our fans. Nevertheless, I am making the decision in the best interests of the many amazing people who make AEW possible every week – our talent, staff, venue operators and many others whose efforts are unsung but essential to bringing our fans great shows on television and at areas and stadiums throughout the world," Khan enumerated.

Punk’s time a AEW was off to a banger of a start, but all that seemed to have soured over time as Punk’s verbal shots and physical altercation with a plethora of wrestlers in the entourage took its toll.