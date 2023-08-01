CHANGE LANGUAGE
Commonwealth Youth Games: Eight-member Indian Athletics Contingent to Travel to Trinidad and Tobago

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 23:52 IST

The seventh edition of the games is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 11. The Indian athletics squad includes Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put).

India will send an eight-member athletics team to the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said on Tuesday.

The seventh edition of the games is scheduled to be held from August 4 to 11.

”Eight-member athletics team will compete at the August 4-11 Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games,” the AFI tweeted.

The Indian athletics squad includes Abhay Singh (200m), Navpreet Singh (400m), Bapi Hansda (400mh), Arjun (javelin), Asha Kiran Barla (800m), Shireen Ahluwalia (relay) and Anupriya Sasi (shot put).

It is learnt that the cost of the athletes’ participation is being borne by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and not by the Sports Ministry.

The games were initially scheduled between August 1-7 in 2021, but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

