Crowd Erupts as Former US President Donald Trump Makes a Surprise UFC 287 Appearance

Former US President Donald Trump received a rousing reception when he made a surprise appearance at the UFC 287 in Miami, Florida on Saturday. Trump’s UFC appearance comes just days after he was indicted by the jury. Trump set history last week by being the first former US President to face criminal charges. The indictment, however, had no bearing on the crowd’s mood. The 76-year-old came out at the Kaseya Center during the final phase of the Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Cutis fight on the preliminary card of the UFC 287. Fans, present at the venue, were even heard chanting “USA” when Trump made his way to his seat. Trump, who reportedly became the first president to watch a live UFC event during his stint as the US President, was accompanied by his close friend Dana White. Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and American singer Kid Rock were also spotted at the venue to witness the action-packed UFC fights. Trump was even reportedly seen giving a fist pump in a bid to showcase his support for the lively and energetic fans.

Mike Tyson, Kid Rock, Donald Trump and Dana White at UFC 287 😂 pic.twitter.com/iyRVMbNKMg— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 9, 2023

Former American mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal even termed Donald Trump as the greatest President of the world. Masvidal who lost a unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 287 against Gilbert Burns, lauded the former US President during a post-fight interview. “Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy,” the 38-year said while pointing at Trump. Masvidal announced his UFC retirement following the defeat at the hands of Burns on Saturday. Masvidal even reportedly attended a Donald Trump rally last week.

Jorge Masvidal thanks Donald Trump, calls him “greatest President in the history of the world” and then starts a “Let’s go Brandon” chant.pic.twitter.com/HCp3ckKIoB — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal participated in more than 50 fights during his illustrious career. The American former professional wrestler still holds the unique record for the fastest knockout in the history of UFC. Masvidal had scripted the feat after outclassing his opponent in just five seconds.

The UFC 287 was headlined by Israel Adesanya who reclaimed his middleweight title. Adesanya won the silverware after brutally defeating Alex Pereira in their enticing rematch. Adesanya became the two-time champion after getting the better of his bitter rival at the UFC 287.

Raul Rosas Jr, on the other hand, had to endure his first defeat UFC defeat. The talented teenager was downed by Christian Rodriguez.

