Daughter of Late WWE Legend Eddie Guerrero Alleges Sexual Assault by Stepfather

Sherilyn Guerrero, daughter of the late legendary wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero and Vickie Guerrero, took to the video hosting platform Tik Tok to allege that her stepfather assaulted her sexually during a cruise back in the year 2020.

The 27-year-old Sherilyn revealed that she shared the dreadful incident with her mother, Vicki, who unfortunately opted to side with her partner instead of her daughter.

Sherilyn expressed that she made attempts to put the despicable episode behind her, but realised that her silence was taking a toll on her mental health.

“I have waited so long and tried my hardest to put it all behind me but it’s time I start MY healing journey," Sherilyn said in the post.

“I’m done being silent, it is not helping my mental health," she elaborated.

“I could never fit this into 3 minutes anyways so I feel the fact I’m allowed 10 minutes, well it is the best way I can sum up everything," the 27-year-old said.

Sherilyn added that she did not want to cause any negativity in her family, but felt that she had to express her side of the story, especially after some people accused her of being detached from her mother.

“Please respect my family & I want nothing but love for them," Sherilyn mentioned.

She added that it was time she worried about herself and focused on her healing process.

“I am done being silent though while they go on not worried about me, it’s time I worry about myself," the post said.

Sherilyn’s uncle and wrestler Chavo came out in support of the 27-year-old.

Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple years of her struggles. She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!❤️— Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) April 5, 2023

Vickie tied the knot with Kris Benson in the year 2015, 10 years after the passing of her first husband, Eddie.

Eddie met his unfateful demise on the 15th of November 2005, when due to acute heart failure.

Eddie and Vickie have two children together, Sherilyn being the younger, and Shaul Guerrero, who is a wrestler.

