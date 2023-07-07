Throwback Wimbledon Moment: David Beckham Can't Stop Smiling as Rafael Nadal Score a Point | WATCH

Football legend David Beckham — a regular at Wimbledon — was in complete awe of Rafael Nadal’s rally as an old video of the Spaniard resurfaced on the internet amid Wimbledon 2023. The video, which is from last year’s grand slam event, was shared on Instagram by the event’s official page. The clip, which is a split of Nadal’s heroics on the court and Beckham in the stands, created a lot of noise for all the right reasons. The moment Nadal won the point, Beckham couldn’t help but give a shout-out to the Spanish sensation.

Rafael Nadal had managed to make it to the semi-finals last year before being knocked out by Australian Tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios. However, it was Novak Djokovic who managed to take the crown home last year. The fans poured their love for the two icons in the comments section.

The video has received more than two million views. Fans hailed the two sporting greats in the comments section. Some of them wrote, “Beckham and Rafa are a great combination of two legends”.

A user said, “Superb point by Rafa Nadal”.

Rafael Nadal couldn’t make it to Wimbledon 2023 after picking up an injury. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played since January this year, after his loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in the second round of the tournament.

Nadal was playing to defend his throne in Melbourne, however, he was noticeably uncomfortable because of the pain in his left hip. His wife could be seen in tears as the Spaniard took a medical timeout for an off-court treatment.

The Spanish icon was ruled out for two months of competition causing him to miss the Dubai Tennis Championships, a Las Vegas Exhibition against Carlos Alcaraz and Indian Wells.

Nadal aimed to make a return in March at the Monte Carlo Masters but pulled out just four days before the tournament. He even went on to miss the French Open warm-up sessions scheduled in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome. His team confirmed that the player had been ruled out for five months but there is still uncertainty as to whether he will play again in 2023.