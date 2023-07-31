CHANGE LANGUAGE
Digvijay Pratap Singh in India Squad for Davis Cup Tie Against Morocco
1-MIN READ

Digvijay Pratap Singh in India Squad for Davis Cup Tie Against Morocco

Published By: Feroz Khan

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:59 IST

New Delhi, India

Rohit Rajpal continues to remain the the non-playing captain. (AFP Photo)

Rohit Rajpal continues to remain the the non-playing captain. (AFP Photo)

India were relegated to the World Group II after losing 2-3 to Denmark in the World Group Play-off earlier this year.

Digvijay Pratap Singh was the only new addition as the All-India Tennis Association on Monday announced a six-member team for the upcoming Davis Cup World Group II tie against Morocco to be played in Lucknow.

Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambari, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna were also picked for the tie to be played on September 16 and 17.

It will be Bopanna’s farewell tie as the country’s top doubles player had last month said he will bring curtains down on his Davis Cup career.

Rohit Rajpal continues to remain the the non-playing captain.

The AITA said the players were selected after “careful consideration of various factors, including players’ rankings, availability, performance and current form."

The federation said five players — Saketh Myneni, Manad Dehamne, Manish Sureshkumar, Karan SIngh and Yuvan Nandal — will also train with the main team.

The Indian team had been relegated to the World Group II after losing 2-3 to Denmark in the World Group Play-Off earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
