CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Deadline Arrives as Some Major Disciplines are Yet to Announce Asian Games Squads
1-MIN READ

Deadline Arrives as Some Major Disciplines are Yet to Announce Asian Games Squads

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 09:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Hangzhou Asian Games (Twitter)

Hangzhou Asian Games (Twitter)

The Wrestling Federation of India has got a deadline extension till July 23 with official deadline being July 15

Athletics, hockey and wrestling were among the major disciplines whose squads for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games were yet to be announced with deadline being July 15.

However, teams for other big sports such as shooting, boxing, archery and badminton have already been announced by the respective national sports federations (NSFs) with the BCCI naming both the men’s and women’s squads on Friday night.

As far as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — which is being currently run by an ad-hock panel following the allegations of sexual harassment against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — is concerned, it has got a deadline extension till July 23.

The final hockey squad will be announced at the completion of next month’s Asian Championships.

The athletics squad is expected to be announced in a day or two.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

The list of disciplines in which Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games.

Athletics: Not announced

Badminton: Announced

Tennis: List submitted to IOA

Wrestling: Deadline extended till July 23

Archery: Announced

Hockey: List given to IOA but team not officially announced

Cricket: Announced

Shooting: Announced

Table Tennis: Announced

Squash: List submitted to IOA but not officially announced

Aquatics: (swimming, diving and men’s water polo): Announced

Boxing: Announced

Weightlifting: Announced

Gymnastics: Announced

Equestrian: Squad finalised, announcement on Saturday

Chess: Announced

Golf: Announced

Bridge: Announced

Esports: Announced

Ju-Jitsu: Announced

Karate: Announced

Rowing: Announced

Sailing: Announced

Skateboarding: Announced

Softball: Announced

Fencing: Announced.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. asian games
first published:July 15, 2023, 09:17 IST
last updated:July 15, 2023, 09:17 IST