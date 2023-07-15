Deadline Arrives as Some Major Disciplines are Yet to Announce Asian Games Squads

Athletics, hockey and wrestling were among the major disciplines whose squads for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games were yet to be announced with deadline being July 15.
However, teams for other big sports such as shooting, boxing, archery and badminton have already been announced by the respective national sports federations (NSFs) with the BCCI naming both the men’s and women’s squads on Friday night.
As far as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — which is being currently run by an ad-hock panel following the allegations of sexual harassment against its outgoing president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — is concerned, it has got a deadline extension till July 23.
The final hockey squad will be announced at the completion of next month’s Asian Championships.
The athletics squad is expected to be announced in a day or two.
The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.
The list of disciplines in which Indian athletes are competing in the Asian Games.
Athletics: Not announced
Badminton: Announced
Tennis: List submitted to IOA
Wrestling: Deadline extended till July 23
Archery: Announced
Hockey: List given to IOA but team not officially announced
Cricket: Announced
Shooting: Announced
Table Tennis: Announced
Squash: List submitted to IOA but not officially announced
Aquatics: (swimming, diving and men’s water polo): Announced
Boxing: Announced
Weightlifting: Announced
Gymnastics: Announced
Equestrian: Squad finalised, announcement on Saturday
Chess: Announced
Golf: Announced
Bridge: Announced
Esports: Announced
Ju-Jitsu: Announced
Karate: Announced
Rowing: Announced
Sailing: Announced
Skateboarding: Announced
Softball: Announced
