Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons Join Inaugural Edition of Premier Handball League

Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons have joined the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) scheduled to be held from June 8 to 25.

The team representing the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is owned by sports entrepreneur Abhishek Reddy Kankanala and the Delhi team is owned by Vineet Bhandari of Bhandari Sports.

”I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes. Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India,” Kankanala said in a release.

The auctions for the PHL will be held on Sunday in Mumbai. Each team will select a squad consisting of 11 Indian players and three internationals.

Earlier, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh and Garvit Gujarat have joined the league.

The PHL, which will witness 30 round-robin matches and three knockout games, is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

