Delhi Police Block Entry of Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, Geeta Phogat and Husband Detained

Delhi Police on Thursday blocked entry of wrestlers at the venue where their fellow grapplers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Even as Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia held a press conference at the protest site at Jantar Mantar, the police refused entry of the wrestlers to the venue.

ALSO READ| SC Refuses Plea For Probe to be Monitored by Retired or Serving High Court Judge

Vinesh’s cousin Geeta Phogat, a former World Championships medallist and 2010 Commonwealth Games gold winner, tweeted that she and her husband have been detained by the police.

A senior police official said that two to three people, including Geeta Phogat, were detained near Jahangirpuri. The process of releasing them is underway, he said.

In a video footage, she put up earlier in the day, Geeta was seen being surrounded by police personnel as she pleaded to allow her to meet her cousins.

There was heavy police deployment at the roads leading to the protest site, which could be in anticipation that supporters may try to reach the spot after Bajrang’s call on Wednesday night to the farmers and general public to reach Jantar Mantar in support of them.

ALSO READ| Uttam Singh to Captain Indian Hockey Team at Junior Asia Cup in Oman

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out with Delhi police personnel when the wrestlers were trying to get extra mattresses and wooden benches to the protest site for their night stay since the rain had left old mattresses wet and soggy.

The on-duty police personnel began enquiring about the sleeping materials as rules do not permit bringing in such things at the protest site.

Read all the Latest Sports News, Check Out Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here