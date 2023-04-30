Delhi Police Provide Security to Seven Women Wrestlers Who Lodged Complaints

The Delhi Police provided security to all seven women wrestlers who have lodged complaints against WFI president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

The Supreme Court had instructed the Delhi Police to provide security to the wrestlers who have levelled allegations against Singh.

The Delhi Police have also called all the women wrestlers to join the probe and get their 161 CrPC statement recorded so that they could decide the future course of action.

Sources said that in a day or two the women wrestlers can come to Delhi Police’s Connaught Place Police Station to get their statements recorded.

On Saturday, a copy of one of the two FIRs lodged against Singh was handed over to the top grapplers who are protesting at the Jantar Mantar.

However, the copy of the other FIR registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has not been given to the wrestlers as it will be handed over to the victim’s family, the police added.

A senior police official said that they will soon record the statements of the victims.

On Friday evening, police registered FIRs against the WFI president in response to the allegations made by the women wrestlers.

The wrestlers had initially sat on dharna earlier in January in order to bring reforms to the top level of the wrestling federation but received assurances from the sports ministry.

The oversight committee, set up under the leadership of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, was instilled to run the day-to-day operations and to produce a report on the allegations levelled against Brij Bhushan Singh.

The nation’s top wrestlers, headlined by Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Commonwealth triple gold medallist Vinesh Phogat, restarted their protest last Sunday after the police did not register an FIR against Brij Bhushan despite the attempts of the seven women wrestlers.

But, following the intervention of the Supreme Court, the two FIRs were registered.

(With Inputs From IANS)

