Discus Thrower Seema Punia Wins Silver at Qosanov Memorial Meet in Kazakhstan
1-MIN READ

Discus Thrower Seema Punia Wins Silver at Qosanov Memorial Meet in Kazakhstan

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST

Almaty

Seema Punia (Twitter)

Seema Punia managed a distance of 57.35m to get silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia clinched a silver medal at the Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Seema, the 2014 Asian Games champion, hurled the disc to a distance of 57.35m to settle for the second position. This was her second competition of the season.

Subenrat Insaeng of Thailand won the gold medal with a throw of 59.67m. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva took the bronze in a six-woman field with 47.70m.

Seema’s mark was better than the Asian Games qualifying standard of 57m set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

The AFI had made participation at the June 15-19 National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar mandatory for selection in the Asian Games team. Seema had won gold there with a 56.50m throw.

Seema’s personal best is 64.84m which she did long back in 2004.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
  1. seema punia
  2. discus throw
first published:July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 23:46 IST