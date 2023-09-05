CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ecuador Defender Ángelo Preciado Moves From Gent To Sparta Prague

Curated By: Sports Desk

Associated Press

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 00:43 IST

Other, India

Ecuador Defender Ángelo Preciado Moves From Gent To Sparta Prague

Ecuador defender Ángelo Preciado has completed a transfer from Belgian club Gent to Czech champion Sparta Prague.

PRAGUE: Ecuador defender Ángelo Preciado has completed a transfer from Belgian club Gent to Czech champion Sparta Prague.

Sparta said Monday that Preciado signed a multi-year deal. No financial details were given.

The 25-year-old Preciado played 59 league games for Gent since he joined it in 2021 and added five in the Belgian Cup and another five in the Europa League.

Ha has played for his country since 2018 and made the starting lineup of Ecuador’s three group matches at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Sparta will face Rangers, Real Betis and Aris Limassol in the group stage of the Europa League this season.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
