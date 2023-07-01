CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Elorda Cup 2023: India Bag Five Medals as Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Sumit All Claim Bronze
1-MIN READ

Elorda Cup 2023: India Bag Five Medals as Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Sumit All Claim Bronze

Published By: Amrit Santlani

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 19:51 IST

Kazakhstan

Indian end Elorda Cup win five bronze medals in the bag (Boxing Federation of India)

Indian end Elorda Cup win five bronze medals in the bag (Boxing Federation of India)

India pugilists Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit all won a bronze medal each as the Elorda Cup 2023 campaign ended with five medals

India ended their campaign at the Elorda Cup boxing tournament with five medals after Vijay Kumar, Sushma, Keisham Sanjit Singh, Neema and Sumit clinched a bronze each in their respective categories here on Saturday.

Despite a spirited performance, Vijay Kumar (60kg) went down fighting 1-4 against Beknur Ozhanov of Kazakhstan in the semifinal bout to sign off with a bronze medal.

In the 81kg category, Sushma fought valiantly against the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Fariza Sholtay of Kazakhstan but had to endure a 0-5 defeat by unanimous decision and conclude her campaign with a bronze.

ALSO READ| Asian Games: Deepak Bhoria, Nishant Dev, Parveen Hooda Clinch Ticket to Hangzhou; Amit Panghal-Nitu Ghanghas Miss Out

The other pugilists to secure medals for India at the tournament were Keisham (48kg), Neema (63kg) and Sumit (86kg) — all signing off with bronze.

The bronze medallists will be awarded with a prize money of USD 200.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. indian boxing team
  2. Sumit
  3. vijay kumar
first published:July 01, 2023, 19:51 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 19:51 IST