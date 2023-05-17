CHANGE LANGUAGE
Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix Called Off Due to Extreme Weather
Emilia Romagna F1 Grand Prix Called Off Due to Extreme Weather

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 17:13 IST

Rome

The organisers say it is not possible to safely hold the event. (AP Photo)

The Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Imola will not be held this weekend due to extreme weather in the northern Italian region, organisers said on Wednesday.

”The decision has been taken because it is not possible to safely hold the event for our fans, the teams and our personnel and it is the right and responsible thing to do given the situation faced by the towns and cities in the region,” organisers said.

    More to Follow

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
