Endeavour Group Holdings Emerge as Highest Valued Sports Company Following WWE-UFC Merger

In what is perceived to be one of the most significant developments in the history of sports, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) agreed to merge with UFC. WWE and UFC got merged in an eye-popping deal worth $21.4 Billion. It is now being learnt that Endeavor Group Holdings has now emerged as the highest-valued sports company in the world. A report published by SPORTBIBLE claims that WWE is worth $9.3 billion, while UFC is currently valued at a staggering $12.1 billion. The report mentions that Endeavor Group Holdings is right now ahead of the $20.8 billion-valued Liberty Media by a big margin.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Premier League giants Arsenal, claims third sport on the elite list of companies. Jerry Jones, owner and general manager of NFL side Dallas Cowboys, is placed in fourth position, with a valuation of $11.32 billion. Fenway Sports Group, owners of Liverpool among other sports teams, finds themselves at the fifth spot on this list.

Endeavour Group Holdings - $21.4 billion

Liberty Media - $20.8 billion

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment - $12.75 billion

Jerry Jones - $11.32 billion

Fenway Sports Group - $10.4 billion

Madison Square Garden Sports - $9.17 billion

The Kraft Group - $7.94 billion

Yankee Global Enterprises - $7.64 billion

Glazer Family - $7.53 billion

Paul G. Allen Trust - $7.41 billion

WWE and UFC’s landmark merger is understood to have left a big impact on the share market. With the high-profile acquisition set to close in the second half of this year, shares of WWE reportedly fell more than two per cent. Meanwhile, Endeavor had to face a five per cent decline earlier this week on Monday. It is being understood that Endeavor will own a 51 per cent stake in the newly formed entity. WWE, on the other hand, will have the remaining 49 per cent of the stake.

“Anything from H.R. to finance to legal to communications production to distribution and marketing. Across every area, you’re going to find cost synergies. You’re going to integrate and ultimately highlight and appoint the best and brightest teams,” Endeavor COO Mark Shapiro reportedly said following the blockbuster merger.

