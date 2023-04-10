CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Sports » Estoril Open: Casper Ruud Wins First Title of Season With Win Over Miomir Kecmanovic
Estoril Open: Casper Ruud Wins First Title of Season With Win Over Miomir Kecmanovic

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:55 IST

Estoril, Portugal

The fifth-ranked Norwegian romped to a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) straight sets win over Serbia Kecmanovic in the championship match of the clay court tournament in Portugal. The title was Ruud's 10th of his career

Casper Ruud won his first title of the year on Sunday as he defeated Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) in the final of the clay-court tournament in Estoril.

The fifth-ranked Norwegian reeled off five straight games in the opening set but was pushed much harder in the second by Kecmanovic, who also reached the doubles final this week.

Ruud’s title was the 10th of his career, all but one of which have come on clay.

A runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros last year, Ruud had failed to win more than one match at any of his six previous tournaments this season.

The 24-year-old will climb one spot to fourth in the rankings on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
