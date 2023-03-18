Eurosport India Bags Exclusively Broadcast Rights for Delhi Golf Club Open 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery today announced the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights for the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) Open 2023. The Asian Tour Event is currently being held at the iconic Delhi Golf Club, with all the action from the third and final rounds to be broadcast LIVE & exclusively on Eurosport India on March 18-19, 2023.

The tournament features some of India’s most decorated professional golfers, including, Rashid Khan, SSP Chawrasia, Gaganjeet Bhullar, S Chikkarangappa and Shiv Kapur. It also welcomes top-class international golfers, including defending champion Nithithorn Thippong of Thailand, along with Berry Henson, Gunn Charoenkul and Sadom Kaewkanjana, from the Asian Tour vying for the top honours.

Mr Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution, Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Eurosport is thrilled to add the DGC Open to its 2023 offering as it continues to pride itself in being the destination of choice for fans of Indian and international golf. This year, the tournament not only has an attractive prize purse but also boasts of one of the most competitive fields from the Asian Tour in India.”

Other top international names participating in the DGC Open include two-time winner on the Asian Tour and top-seeded Swedish golfer, Rikard Karlberg, along with Malaysia’s Ervin Chang, who is seeded second in the field.

The second edition of the tournament also sees Asian tour legends in action, including Chapchai Nirat, Marcus Fraser, Jyoti Randhawa and Angelo Que. The top five from the PGTI Order of Merit for the ongoing season viz; Sachin Baisoya, Aman Raj, Kartik Sharma, Angad Cheema and Veer Ahlawat strengthen the Indian challenge in the four-day tournament.

The DGC Open in its inaugural year was voted the third best event on the Asian Tour schedule in the ‘Players Tournament of the Year’. The popularity that this tournament garnered in its first edition resulted in a 50 per cent increase in prize money for its second edition. This year, the tournament sees 132 players representing 25 countries, competing for the top spot.

Eurosport India kicked off its 2023 programming with a diverse offering of live coverage, broadcasting the subcontinent’s first T20 league- Nepal T20 league and the Bangladesh Premier League T20. This was followed by the Super 750 BWF event and the WTT Star Contender Goa.

