EXCLUSIVE | "Now I Need A Knockout Against Holly Holm!" : UFC's Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva is one of the fiercest names on the ever-increasing list of talented fighters hailing from Brazil.

Apart from being a skilled submissions expert, the BJJ Purple Belt is also adept at clinical striking.

Bueno Silva is currently on the hunt for a title shot and she believes that turning her 3-fight win streak to 4, with a win against Holly Holm, will finally get her into contention.

Mayra Bueno Silva will be headlining the main event for the first time in her career, ahead of the fight, she spoke exclusively with News18

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

What’s your confidence level looking like heading into this fight against Holly Holm?

I’m very confident about this fight because I’ve trained too much. I trained hard. I feel like the chosen one for this fight, so I’m very happy.

How has training camp been so far?

I did this camp with the American Top Team, it was very good. I trained with the big champs, Alexandre Pantoja, Kayla Harrison, and then I’m very confident for this show.

How does it feel like headlining this Holm v Silva card?

I worked for this for a long time, for eight years of my life. And then I’m very happy and I’m ready to put on a show on Saturday night for five rounds.

You currently have 7 wins by submission, you’ve shown that you’re an expert with submissions as well as striking, what strategy will you be going for in this fight?

I think I have seven submission wins so far. Now I need one knockout. I believe I will knockout Holly.

With you currently on a 3-fight win streak, will making it 4 help you get into contention for the title?

Yes. I believe I will knock out Holly and I’m the next champion. I am the next Women’s Bantamweight Champion. I believe in God. I believe in everything God did for my life.

You mentioned in your last post-fight interview that you didn’t understand why Raquel Pennington deserved the title shot, could you please share a bit more about that?

I don’t want to fight with Raquel Pennington. UFC gave this opportunity for her, but she didn’t accept. Now I don’t want to fight anymore with Raquel Pennington. Now when I knock out Holly, I’ll go straight to Juliana Pena for the belt.

What originally inspired you to become an MMA fighter?

When I was born, I fight, I fight for everything. I fought for food. I fought for school. I fought for everything. And then God gave me this opportunity, he said hey, Mayra, here’s a big fight, and then I’m here.

Having fought in both Bantamweight and Flyweight divisions, what does it feel like having to make the weight?

I won’t fight in flyweight anymore, it’s very difficult. In flyweight, I’m not in a good position, I’m not great. My mind. It’s no good in flyweight because I can’t weigh too much, but in bantamweight, in bantamweight, I’m stronger. I’m fast. I’m very, very confident in this division.

What’s the story behind your nickname “Sheetara?”

This is one cartoon. This is a cartoon, the Thundercats. Do you know Thundercats? Sheetara is my nickname because Sheetara is a fast, fast cat. And then I’m very fast in my head. Once my coach said Hey, you look like Sheetara.

Who are your top 5 MMA fighters of all time?

Ronda (Rousey), Joanna Jędrzejczyk, Amanda (Nunes), Anderson Silva, Charles Oliveira

Any message for your fans, especially in India?

Hi guys. Uh, I’m very excited for this fight. I’m counting on the support from everyone out there in India. I promise I’ll give one big show on Saturday Night for the people, the Brazilian people, and the Indian People.