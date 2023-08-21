EXCLUSIVE: 'Got to Overcome Obstacles to Reach the Top,' Says Praggnanandhaa's Father After Chess GM's Historic Feat

Indian chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R carved out a niche for himself in the history books of the game as he became the youngest ever chess player to reach the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Azerbaijan on Monday.

Prag, as he is fondly known, got the better of 31-year-old American-Italian Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal of the event in Baku to set up a final clash against Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen.

News18 caught up with the proud father of Prag, Mr Rameshbabu, following his son’s iconic triumph that ended India’s prolonged wait for a finalist after the legendary Viswanathan Anand’s exploits decades ago.

Probably the only people more delighted for the Indian prodigy on his historic feat are his father, Mr Rameshbabu and mother, Mrs Nagalakshmi, who is travelling with the teenage sensation on tour.

When quizzed about his jubilation regarding Prag’s foray into the final, especially considering the fact that he had to outplay both World Number 2, Hikaru Nakamura and World Number 3 Caruana en route to the final frontier, Mr Rameshbabu said, “We are absolutely elated with the win. To reach the very top, one has to overcome multiple obstacles and we are delighted with the showing."

Prag beat Nakamura in the fourth round in an entertaining encounter that ended 3-1 in favour of the Indian. Prag added yet another feather in his cap as he outplayed Caruana in the semifinals.

The 18-year-old has a daily telephonic conversation with his father at the end of each day from the event venue in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku.

“I speak to him over the phone every day. His mum is on the road with him in Azerbaijan and I’m here in Chennai, He calls me every night to catch up," Mr Rameshbabu said.

“I do not interfere with his game. I ask him about his daily routine and if he has been eating properly," he continued.

“I don’t suggest that he does this or that in the game. That’s the role of his coach, so I do not interfere in that, at least that is what I believe in," he asserted.

Asked about how the teenager deals with nerves ahead of big games and monumental occasions, Mr Rameshbabu said “He doesn’t get nervous or scared. He is 18 years old now, so he is aware of the magnitude of his circumstances and achievement. But, he has been in the game since a very young age and he plays without duress of the final result."

“He is in the big leagues now, but it is in his nature to remain calm," the proud father bellowed pertaining to the composed demeanour of the chess prodigy.

Mr Rameshbabu firmly believes that inspiration should come from within and that passion can’t be forced unto someone.

“The interest has to come from within, we can’t force anything on anyone. Especially considering the fact that this is a game related to the mind, it has to come from within and can’t be pressed onto someone," he concluded.