F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australian Grand Prix 2023 Live

The 2023 Formula One season continues with Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix. The third race of the season will be held at the 5.278 km long Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Last year, Scuderia Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had secured an impressive victory in the Australian Grand Prix after starting from the pole position. But reigning world champion Max Verstappen has taken the pole position in qualifying this time around and Leclerc will start at the seventh position on the starting grid.

Verstappen remains the clear favourite to win on Sunday. Verstappen’s Red Bull beat Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton into second and third position. Both Russell and Hamilton should o’t cause too many problems for Verstappen.

Veteran driver Fernando Alonso finished fourth in the qualifying races. Alonso’s Aston Martin has looked very good in the first two races, but he is also unlikely to challenge Verstappen.

Ahead of the main race of the Australian Grand Prix 2023, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Formula One Australian Grand Prix take place?

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix will be played on April 2, Sunday.

Where will the Formula One Australian Grand Prix take place?

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix will be held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

What time will the Formula One Australian Grand Prix begin?

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix will begin at 10:30 am IST on April 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Formula One Australian Grand Prix?

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix?

The Formula One Australian Grand Prix will be live streamed on the F1 TV app and website. You will need a F1 TV Pro subscription to catch the race live.

Australian Grand Prix Starting Grid

Max Verstappen

George Russell

Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso

Carlos Sainz

Lance Stroll

Charles Leclerc

Alexander Albon

Pierre Gasly

Nico Hulkenberg

Esteban Ocon

Yuki Tsunoda

Lando Norris

Kevin Magnussen

Nyck De Vries

Oscar Piastri

Zhou Guanyu

Logan Sargeant

Valtteri Bottas

Sergio Perez

