Mick Schumacher to Take the Wheel of Mercedes W14 at Pirelli Tyre Test Post Spanish GP

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula One legend Michael, is all set for a rare test run at the cockpit of the Mercedes W14 at the Pirelli Tyre Test scheduled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday after the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that the 24-year-old will drive the W14 on the second day of the test event slated for Tuesday and Wednesday following the conclusion of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over the weekend.

“After the Grand Prix weekend, Mick will also get his first real-world taste of the W14 on the second day of the Pirelli tyre test," Wolff said.

“He has done a great job with the team so far, working hard back in the simulator and giving valuable input trackside. We’re looking forward to him getting his first taste of on-track running this year, and sure it will help him in his role as reserve driver," he added.

Wolff cited the elite competition for a seat at the Silver Arrows as the reason for Mick not having a seat at the wheel of the British automobile on race weekends.

“It’s a difficult situation because the cockpits are taken with us," Wolff said.

“Even though I wish Mick would get a seat, he would have deserved it. The situation in 2024 is so unfavourable," he elaborated.

The Austrian added that it remains to be seen if Mick would get some regular time at the biggest of events behind the renowned engine of the manufacturer, who once dominated the team and individual rankings.

“In 2025 a few doors will open again. We’ll have to wait and see how the pace develops at Williams, but it’s not easy."

“We have to be careful because if we support Mick too much, then there are those who want to make it particularly difficult and then come crawling out of their holes,” the 51-year-old elucidated.