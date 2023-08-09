'F1 Will Become More Like NASCAR', Feels Max Verstappen as FIA Proposes Change For Racing In Rain

Racing in the rain has been an issue for Formula 1, and FIA, the governing body of motorsports, is trying to figure out ways to lower the risks and make it safer for drivers. However, World No.1 Max Verstappen believes FIA’s efforts will make “Formula 1 more like NASCAR.”

FIA has decided to use wheel covers on racing cars to avoid sprays that deny visibility to the drivers. But Max believes it won’t address the problem, for it does not affect the damage caused by showers. The Dutch driver responded to the plans by saying, “Wheel covers on a Formula 1 car won’t make a big difference. The safety car also gave too much spray towards me.” He said that sprays have always affected the sport and older drivers have also experienced the same thing with diminished visibility but the races continued.

The defending champion added that if we only look at accidents, then the only solution to the matter would be to not race in rain. According to Max, it would be a “Shame” if Formula 1 stopped racing in the rain, making it more like its American counterpart NASCAR, which is hesitant to race on oval tracks when it’s pouring. However, they are even experimenting with its tires and racing on damp tracks. Verstappen said that by altering the tyres, F1 is just moving in the same direction as NASCAR and the Dutch racer isn’t much of a fan of it.

Eighteen-year-old Dilano Van’t Hoff, who died on the race track in a Formula Regional race after a collision with another driver who couldn’t see his car in the middle of the track due to the showers, led to demands for better ways to deal with rain while racing. Later, an F1 sprint race in Belgium had to be cut short a bit with cars being forced to drive behind the safety car.