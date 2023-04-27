Fernando Alonso Asked About Taylor Swift Dating Rumours, Says 'I'm Here To...' | Watch

Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Formula 1 world has been buzzing with Fernando Alonso’s dating rumours with pop singer Taylor Swift.

Alonso finally broke his silence on the speculation about his dating life as the two-time world champion stated that he was simply focused on winning the race in Baku. Amid the four-week hiatus, the rumour mill has been lit up with speculation about Alonso being linked to Swift.

The 41-year-old spoke to the press and clarified his stance. Also, talking to Sky Sports, when a reporter quizzed Alonso with a witty ‘Knew you were trouble remark’, saying that if the Formula 1 legend was enjoying his time in the limelight, the Spaniard simply laughed and said he was focused on the racing aspect of things.

WATCH Fernando Alonso laughs off dating rumours with Taylor Swift:

At Sky, Fernando Alonso was asked if his dating rumors with Taylor Swift were true.Alonso laughed and said he was only here to race this weekend. pic.twitter.com/U5pjyfM0jH — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) April 27, 2023

“Yes, probably, but I’m just focused on Baku and racing and let’s see. Obviously, the new format of the weekend is extremely complex for a driver. Especially on Saturday morning, the first time you go in the car, you tie the belts and you are into Q1. So that will be a new thing for all of us. Yeah, enough to think," replied Alonso.

The Aston Martin driver insisted that he was simply focused on this weekend’s race in Azerbaijan, as F1 continue to experiment with the new format. He is also looking to continue the momentum that Alonso and Aston Martin have picked up this season.

As per reports, the rumours of Alonso dating Taylor Swift first emerged in Spanish magazines and were later published by the gossip account DeuxMoi before they went viral all over social media.

Alonso himself had added fuel to the fire with his posts, with the F1 legend posting a TikTok video featuring Swift’s song ‘Karma’.

That’s not it, his viral post was captioned ‘Race week era’, which could be considered synonymous with the singer’s ‘Eras Tour’.

