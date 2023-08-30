Ferrari Release New Livery Ahead of Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Formula 1 team Ferrari have released a new livery their famous car will be seen in during the 2023 edition of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The special design includes accents on the side similar to the Ferrari’s 499P Hypercar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier in the year. Former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, driving, alongside Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, emerged victorious in the June race.

Yellow is BACK! 😍A special home Grand Prix deserves a special livery, right?! 🔥#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/r8Zzz1tEjx — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 29, 2023

The prancing horse will also fit drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in a new racing suit at the marquee track, known for its speedy straights.

The famous racing side also shared a video clip ahead of the race in which the two racers showcased the new jumper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuderia Ferrari (@scuderiaferrari)

Ferrari have had a disappointing season this year with Red Bull and two-time defending champion Max Verstappen dominating the constructors and drivers standings.

Verstappen has 11 race wins this season, while his teammate Sergio Perez has won the other two races that have concluded this season. The Dutchman has a huge lead at the top of the table with 339 points to his name this year, while Perez has 201 points in a distant second.

Red Bull top the constructors standings with 540 points, while Ferrari rank fourth with 201 points. Sainz sits fifth in the drivers table with 102 points and Leclerc has 99 points this campaign to sit sixth.

The Italian manufacturer is yet to win a single race in the ongoing edition of the championship and will be eyeing a change in the parameter when the Italian Grand Prix gets underway in the upcoming weekend. However, they have to improve considerably if they are to challenge Red Bull’s dominance this year.

Verstappen, on the other hand, who is en route to seal his third title on the trot will look to continue his winning run and wrap up the season ahead of the final stretch of the calendar.