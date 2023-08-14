FIDE Chess World Cup: Vidit Gujrathi Advances to Quarters in Azerbaijan

Vidit Gujrathi reached the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup underway in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku on Monday.

The 28-year-old got the better of 33-year-old Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi in a marathon fixture to book his place in the last eight of the prestigious tournament.

Gujrathi will take on hometown hope Nijat Abasov in the quarterfinal fixture for a place in the final four of the coveted event.

The 28-year-old Azerbaijani chess master Abasov reached the quarterfinal of the event with his 2-0 win over AR Saleh Salem in the fifth round, to set up an encounter.

Harika Dronavalli was ousted by Goryachkina Aleksandra in the round of 16 on Monday after she was edged out by the 24-year-old Russian player in a closely contested match that ended 4.5-3.5 in favour of Aleksandra.

A day earlier, Indian GM D Gukesh got the better of Hao Wang in the fifth round of the event 1.5-0.5 to set up a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash against Magnus Carlsen, who outclassed Vasyl Ivanchuk 2-0 in his fifth round encounter.

Gukesh got the beating of Andrey Esipenko in the fourth round after wins over SL Narayanan, and Misratdin Isakdarov following his opening-round bye.

India is guaranteed to have one player at the very least in the semifinal following the draw that pitted Arjun Erigasi and R Praggnanandhaa against one another in the quarterfinal after their wins over Nils Grandelius and Ferenc Berkes in the fifth round respectively.

Praggnanandhaa was given a first-round bye and he followed it up with a show of dominance against Maxime Lagarde in the second round, before easing past David Navara in the third.

The 18-year-old got the better of Hikaru Nakamura in the fourth round before his win over Berkes to reach the quarters on Sunday.

Erigasi, who was also awarded an opening-round bye, got the beating of Sergei Azarov in the second round before he outclassed his third-round opponent, Vladimir Fedoseev. He was pitted against Javakhoir Sindarov in the fourth round and he showed his mettle to progress to the 5th round, where he ousted Grandelius.